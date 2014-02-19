FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen pausing after recent rally, eyes on earnings
NFL rallies around protesting players
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
February 19, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen pausing after recent rally, eyes on earnings

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to edge
lower on Thursday morning, pulling back from a rally that sent
the market to near three-month highs after Wall Street ended
lower after the release of minutes from the latest Federal
Reserve meeting, with investors also taking direction from a
slew of corporate earnings.
        
    * Local share price index futures slipped 0.3
percent to 5,361.0, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,878.6 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in a late selloff as minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting
indicated that stimulus will continue to be trimmed unless there
is a big economic surprise.
    * Copper was broadly flat on Wednesday as concerns about the
demand outlook in top consumer China were offset by a weaker
dollar and near-term tightness in stocks.
    * Australia's AMP Ltd said on Thursday its
full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing analyst expectations
as a decline in shareholder fund investment income and lapses in
life insurance policies outweighed strong growth in wealth
management. 
    * Fairfax Media said its first-half net profit 
fell nearly 50 percent to A$193.8 million. 
    * Leighton Holdings will report its 2013 full year
results on Thursday, and Origin Energy will release its
first-half results.
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1828.75     -0.65%   -12.010
USD/JPY                   102.3       -0.05%    -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.741           --     0.031
SPOT GOLD                 1310.84     -0.03%    -0.410
US CRUDE                  103.41       0.96%     0.980
DOW JONES                 16040.56    -0.56%    -89.84
ASIA ADRS                143.85      -0.53%     -0.76
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
         
  * Wall St ends lower after late selloff on Fed view      
  * U.S. crude hits 4-month high as cold fuels diesel demand    
      
  * Gold falls nearly 1 percent after Fed minutes        
  * Copper steady as tight stocks offset China demand concerns  
                                           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
