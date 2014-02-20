FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen pushing higher on Wall St. lead, earnings
February 20, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen pushing higher on Wall St. lead, earnings

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after
manufacturing activity hit a four-year high, as investors
continue to focus on local earnings.
    
    * Local stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to
5,419.0, a 6.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade to 4,903.1.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a reading on
manufacturing activity hit almost a four-year high, while news
on Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs.
    * Copper slipped to a one-week low on Thursday after the
euro weakened and data showed a contraction in China's
manufacturing sector, which raised doubts about the outlook for
demand from the metal's top consumer.
    * Insurance Australia Group Ltd said it continues
to expect a strong full year performance in full year 2014,
after reporting strong first-half results.
    * National Australia Bank said its first quarter
unaudited cash earnings rose to approximately A$1.55 billion, up
7 percent from a year earlier. 
    * Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd is due to
report its first-half results on Friday.    
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2155 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1839.78       0.6%    11.030
USD/JPY                   102.25      -0.06%    -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7518          --     0.018
SPOT GOLD                 1322.24     -0.02%    -0.270
US CRUDE                  102.92      -0.38%    -0.390
DOW JONES                 16133.23     0.58%     92.67
ASIA ADRS                143.84      -0.01%     -0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data           
  * U.S. crude pares losses on diesel demand, China weighs 
  * Gold rises nearly 1 pct on weak manufacturing data   
  * Copper falls to one-week low on China data; aluminium up    
                                           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)

