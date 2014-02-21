FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares nearing 5-1/2-yr high on earnings; NAB drops on UK warning
February 21, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares nearing 5-1/2-yr high on earnings; NAB drops on UK warning

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6
percent to nudge near 5-1/2 year highs on Friday morning,
extending gains for the sixth consecutive session as a solid
earnings season spurred investments in mining, banking and other
high performers. 
    Resource stocks remained a hot favourite after strong profit
results from BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
 earlier in the month. BHP rose 1.6 percent and Rio
Tinto added 0.9 percent. 
    "They(earnings) are certainly a bit better than the market
expected, mildly positive, and really helps drive the market
higher over the past week or two," said IG market strategist
Stan Shamu.    
    The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.5 points to 5,442.8
by 0124 GMT, just below the previous high of 5,457.3 hit on
October 28, 2013. A breach of that level would mark the highest
point for the benchmark in 5-1/2-years. 
    The market is on track to post a 1.7 percent gain for the
week.
    Early momentum came from gains on Wall Street, which pushed
higher after a survey showed U.S. manufacturing activity
accelerated to a four-year high.
    Banks, which had largely surprised on the upside with their
earnings, were mostly higher. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
 adding 0.6 percent and Westpac Banking Corp 
gained 0.7 percent.
    Going the other way, National Australia Bank Ltd 
dropped 1.9 percent after its record first-quarter cash earnings
was eclipsed by a warning that it was uncertain about the
fallout from an overcharging error in its U.K. business.
ID:nL3N0LP5GP]
    "Investors may be somewhat disappointed in the composition
of NAB's quarterly earnings and cost control when measured
against the high standards set by CBA," said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets.
    Insurance Australia Group Ltd gained 1.8 percent
after the company said it continues to expect a strong full year
performance, after reporting strong first-half results.
 
    Australian casino group Crown Resorts Ltd, lost 3.7
percent after it said earnings from its Australian businesses
were lower than expected after posting a 29.4 percent rise in
its first-half net profit.
    Elsewhere, Qantas Airways Ltd jumped 4.4 percent
after upgrading its American depositary receipt program.
 
    Regis Resources Ltd dived 16.0 percent after saying
its open pit mining at Garden Well and Rosemont will be
suspended for 4-6 weeks after rainfall and flooding at Duketon.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in to 4,931.5.
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
