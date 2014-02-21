FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end the week up 1.5 pct on strong earnings
February 21, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end the week up 1.5 pct on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5
percent on Friday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive
session to cap the week 1.5 percent higher, as a solid earnings
season spurred investments in mining, banking and other high
performers. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 26.4 points to 5,438.7,
just below the previous high of 5,457.3 hit on October 28, 2013.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in to 4,927.6
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
