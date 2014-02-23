FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares likely to pause after rally
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 23, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares likely to pause after rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open slightly lower on Monday, taking a breather after the
recent rally spurred by solid earnings, with investors digesting
mixed messages about the world's economic growth.

    * Local stock index futures slipped 1 point to
5,413.0, a 25.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,929.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading,
with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record
high even as economic data continues to underwhelm.
    * Copper held steady on Friday, with an uncertain outlook
for demand keeping prices in a narrow range after mixed messages
about China's economic health.
    * The world's top economies have embraced a goal of
generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five
years while creating tens of millions of new jobs, signalling
optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind
them. 
    * South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has annulled a
mining contract with a consortium that includes Spain's Duro
Felguera and Australia's Forge Construction
. 
    * The world's top economies agreed on Sunday to develop
stricter rules on cross-border taxation to close loopholes that
have allowed multinationals such as Starbucks Corp,
Google Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
 to avoid paying taxes. 
    * Caltex Australia Ltd will release 2013 full-year
results on Monday, and Bluescope Steel Ltd will report
its first-half results.
      
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1836.25     -0.19%    -3.530
USD/JPY                   102.43       0.26%     0.270
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7337          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1325.18      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  102.20      -0.54%    -0.550
DOW JONES                 16103.30    -0.19%    -29.93
ASIA ADRS                144.00       0.11%      0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St dips with S&P 500's record high in sight       
  * Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand         
  * Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic
worries                                                  
  * Copper steady; mixed China data clouds outlook for demand   
                                         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.