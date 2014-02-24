Australian shares seen rising, resources may cap gains

MELBOURNE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday following a rally on Wall Street, but gains may be capped by the resources sector on worries about Chinese growth and by earnings results, including a loss from top insurer QBE Insurance Group. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,456, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.8 points to 4,972.4 in early trade on Tuesday. * U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing above key resistance to a record high, as optimism over merger activity helped Wall Street erase this year's early weakness. * Copper fell on Monday to its lowest in more than two weeks as data showed growth in new housing prices in China slowed in January and worries about credit restrictions in the country's huge property sector hurt the demand outlook for metals. * Oil Search Ltd, Ramsay Health Care Ltd, IOOF Holdings, Atlas Iron Ltd and QBE Insurance, which has flagged it will report a loss, are all due to report results on Tuesday. * Property investor Charter Hall Group reported a 13 percent rise in operating earnings to A$38.1 million and said it expects full year operating earnings to grow by 7-9 percent. It also announced a A$140 million share sale to institutions priced at a small discount to its last trade at A$3.94. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2056 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1850.63 0.78% 14.380 USD/JPY 102.47 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7481 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1336.66 1.03% 13.650 US CRUDE 102.66 0.45% 0.460 DOW JONES 16233.38 0.81% 130.08 ASIA ADRS 144.43 0.30% 0.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 rises to record, Nasdaq climbs to 14-year high * Oil up on expected Cushing draw; Libya unrest supports * Gold up 1 percent on economic worries * Copper falls on China demand worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)