FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares in biggest loss in three weeks on weak capex, Qantas
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 27, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares in biggest loss in three weeks on weak capex, Qantas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day loss in three weeks on Thursday, hurt by an unexpectedly steep drop in business investment and a sharp fall in Qantas Airways Ltd after poor earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 25.6 points to 5,411.4. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.

Facing stiff competition in domestic and international routes, Qantas posted a hefty first-half loss and said it plans to cut 15 percent of its workforce.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 8.9 points to 4,964.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.