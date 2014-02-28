FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge lower but finish month 4 pct higher
February 28, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares edge lower but finish month 4 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower in choppy trade on Friday as mixed earnings reports from Woolworths and Virgin Australia held investors back.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 6.6 points to 5,404.8.

The benchmark slipped 0.6 percent for the week, but jumped 4.1 percent for the month, rebounding from a 3 percent loss in January as a healthy earnings season buoyed investor sentiment.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent to 4,990.0

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill

