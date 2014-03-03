FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares trim losses, NZ closes at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 3, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares trim losses, NZ closes at all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent on Monday, as escalating tensions in Ukraine prompted selling in riskier assets, though data showing an uptick in job advertisements helped pull the market off its session lows.

Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet jumped by the most in over four years in February, a rare piece of good news on employment that presages a pick-up in hiring after months of weakness.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 20.5 points to 5,384.3, after hitting an intraday low of 5,340.3. The benchmark eased on Friday, but posted a 4.1 percent gain for February, spurred by a largely solid earnings season.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 17.4 points to finish the session at an all-time closing high of 5,007.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.