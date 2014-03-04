Australian shares seen firm as Russia/Ukraine fears ease

Australian shares are set for a strong start on Wednesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street as fears eased of a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. Attention will focus on China's National People's Congress, which is expected to announce its economic growth target for 2014 as well as its fiscal budget for the year ahead. Locally, GDP data will be released at 0030 GMT, with below trend growth expected as the mining sectors cools off. * Local share price index futures were up 43 points to 5,448, a 47.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 15.9 points to 5,400.23 on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 22.7 points to 5,055.98 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rallied, with the S&P 500 closing up 1.5 percent at a record high after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin about using force in Ukraine only as a last resort soothed concerns that tensions there could lead to war. * Crude oil fell nearly 2 percent as geopolitical tensions eased. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2132 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1873.91 1.53% 28.180 USD/JPY 102.24 0.8% 0.810 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7031 -- 0.095 SPOT GOLD 1334.37 -1.18% -15.920 US CRUDE 103.39 -1.46% -1.530 DOW JONES 16395.88 1.41% 227.85 ASIA ADRS 144.51 1.55% 2.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P500 ends at record; Ukraine-Russia Tensions ease * Oil falls nearly 2 percent as Russia-Ukraine fears ease * Gold falls 1 percent as Ukraine Tensions ease * Copper rises to near 1-week high as Ukraine tensions ease For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Kevin Liffey)