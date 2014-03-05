Australia shares seen slipping from 5-1/2 year highs, investors eye retail & trade data

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slip in early trade on Thursday as Wall Street ended little changed overnight. Investors may remain cautious ahead of key data due out later in the day and as developments unfold in Ukraine. * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 5.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.9 percent on Wednesday to close at the highest point since June 2008. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off soft data on jobs and the services sector while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. * Nickel climbed to a nine-month high on persistent worries about an Indonesian ban on ore exports and after China's leaders affirmed a solid growth target for the year ahead. Gold edged higher. * Rio Tinto Ltd announced changes to its board, saying Anne Lauvergeon and Simon Thompson will join as non-executive directors, while Vivienne Cox will retire as a non-executive director on April 15. * Australian retail sales and trade balance data will be released at 0030 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens will hold his twice yearly testimony before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2139 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1873.81 -0.01% -0.100 USD/JPY 102.31 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.703 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1336.69 0.16% 2.190 US CRUDE 100.91 -2.34% -2.420 DOW JONES 16360.18 -0.22% -35.70 ASIA ADRS 144.00 -0.35% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St endsd little changed; eyes on Ukraine * US oil falls $2 after Fed says economy slowed * Gold rises after weak US data; supply worry lifts platinum * Nickel hits nine-month peak on Indonesia ban worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)