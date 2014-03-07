FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares scale highest point since June 2008, U.S. jobs in focus
March 7, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares scale highest point since June 2008, U.S. jobs in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of gains on Wall Street, but investors tiptoed cautiously amid the backdrop of tensions in Ukraine and ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 16.4 points to 5,462.3, its highest closing level since June 2008. The benchmark added 1.1 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to close at all-time highs of 5,125.7, underpinned by an improving economy. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
