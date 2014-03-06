FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares erase losses on upbeat trade, retail sales data
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 6, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares erase losses on upbeat trade, retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat on Thursday as upbeat retail sales and trade balance data helped the index recover from heavy losses in the morning, although investors remained cautious over developments in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended just 0.3 point lower at 5,445.9, after hitting a session low of 5,422.7. The benchmark had gained 0.9 percent on Wednesday to close at its highest point since June 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent to extend its rise to a new all-time high of 5,114.8, underpinned by an improving economy. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.