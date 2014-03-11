Australia shares seen hauled down by miners

MELBOURNE, March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday under pressure from mining stocks, including heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, sliding on worries about cooler Chinese demand for copper, coal and iron ore. * Share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,390.0, a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark inched up 2.3 points to 5,413.8 on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,094.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains, but the S&P 500 finished less than 1 percent away from a record high set last week. * Copper tumbled to its lowest levels in more than three years as investors and speculators intensified selling on worries about Chinese demand and liquidation of inventories used for finance deals. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2106 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1867.63 -0.51% -9.540 USD/JPY 102.96 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7716 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1348.49 0.74% 9.950 US CRUDE 99.46 -1.64% -1.660 DOW JONES 16351.25 -0.41% -67.43 ASIA ADRS 141.93 -0.92% -1.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Profit-taking drags Wall Street lower * U.S. oil falls to $100 on China bond concern * Gold rises on concern over Ukraine, Chinese growth * Copper tumbles to 44-month low, more losses expected For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Mark Heinrich)