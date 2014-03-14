Australia shares finish week at 1-month low, China, Ukraine weigh

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.5 percent to one-month lows on Friday, hit by across-the-board selling as a drop in copper prices compounded worries over slowing growth in China and the crisis in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 83.2 points to 5,329.4, its biggest one-day percentage drop since early February. The benchmark lost 2.4 percent for the week, the largest one-week loss since early December.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.6 percent or 32.7 points to finish the session at 5,079.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)