Australia shares close at 1-month lows, Ukraine concerns weigh
#Hot Stocks
March 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at 1-month lows, Ukraine concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.2 percent on Monday to one-month lows as investors were unnerved by tensions between the West and Russia over the referendum results in Crimea, helping buoy safe-haven gold stocks and limiting broad market losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11.8 points to 5,317.6 at close of trade. The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.2 percent higher to finish the session at 5,088.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
