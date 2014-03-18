Australia shares end up 0.5 pct, New Zealand closes at all-time high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded from one-month lows and rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday after Wall Street climbed and as major mining firms found support as copper prices steadied.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at 5,344.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9 percent or 47.6 points to finish the session at am all-time high of 5,135.7, underpinned by an improving economy. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)