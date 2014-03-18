FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end up 0.5 pct, New Zealand closes at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 18, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end up 0.5 pct, New Zealand closes at all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded from one-month lows and rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday after Wall Street climbed and as major mining firms found support as copper prices steadied.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at 5,344.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9 percent or 47.6 points to finish the session at am all-time high of 5,135.7, underpinned by an improving economy. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.