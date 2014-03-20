Australia shares seen rebounding on U.S. economic data

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, rebounding from a 1.1 percent loss posted a day earlier and tracking Wall Street gains after the U.S. posted better-than-expected factory activity and jobless data. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,318, an 24-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 5,157.9 in early trade. * Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors reassessed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments that had fueled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the U.S. central bank. * Copper prices slid on Thursday, giving up the previous day's gains, as investors worried about the prospect of U.S. interest rates increasing earlier than expected and about a credit squeeze in top consumer China. * Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, helped by bargain hunting after the metal's sharp drop the previous day on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that suggested U.S. interest rates could rise sooner than expected. * Roy Hill said on Friday it had secured $7.2 billion in debt for the Roy Hill iron ore mining project, completing all the funding for the giant mine in Western Australia due to start producing in late 2015. The 55-million-tonnes a year mine will make Roy Hill Australia's fifth largest iron ore producer, adding to a slew of new supply from bigger rivals Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group. * Zimbabwe is considering a proposal for the construction of a platinum refinery from Impala Platinum, the world's No. 2 producer of the precious metal, the country's mines minister said on Thursday. The news may put platinum miner Implats' Zimbabwean unit Zimplats in focus. * The Australian government's efforts to scrap the country's carbon tax were defeated in a Senate vote on Thursday, though the bill is likely to return after July when more Liberal senators take their seats. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,872.01 0.6 11.240 USD/JPY 102.39 0.01 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7771 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,329.81 0.14 1.920 US CRUDE 99.43 0.00 0.000 DOW JONES 16,331.05 0.67 108.88 ASIA ADRS 137.76 -0.88 -1.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street rebounds after data; financials climb * Brent rises on strong equities, sanctions * Gold flat on Fed plans, easing Ukraine tensions * Copper slides on U.S. interest rate signal, China For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)