Australia shares rebound as Wall St shakes off Fed concerns, miners up

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Friday morning, adding 0.4 percent after Wall Street moved past worries over Federal Reserve policy and on news of funds being secured for one of Australia's largest mining projects. After enjoying a largely solid earnings season, the Syndey market has been knocked back in recent sessions by the Ukraine crisis and concerns of slowing growth in China. Comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday suggesting an earlier-than-anticipated start to the rate-tightening cycle added to the woes although a rebound on Wall Street overnight provided some relief for now. Upbeat U.S. data also gave a timely boost to sentiment. Will Cleland, associate director of institutional dealing at PhillipCapital, said news Roy Hill had secured $7.2 billion in debt for an iron ore mining project boosted buying interest in the mining sector. The 55-million-tonnes a year mine will make Roy Hill Australia's fourth largest iron ore producer, adding to a slew of new supply from bigger rivals Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group. It is "certainly good for sentiment regarding the mining sector and the Australian economy as a whole," Cleland said. "It probably indicates people are still very comfortable with where the iron ore price is." BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while Fortescue jumped 1.2 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.9 points to 5,313.9 by 0100 GMT, but still looked set to end the week lower. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Thursday. The market has drifted lower in March after rallying 4.1 percent in February, as tensions in Ukraine and disappointing data from China soured sentiment. Australia's "big four" banks were mostly trading higher in the morning session, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia tacking on 0.3 percent and Westpac Banking Corp adding 0.5 percent. Tim Radford, global investment manager at Rivkin Securities, noted that the banks had held steady amid the broader market's recent pullback. "With the big four banks holding near 52 week highs, this is evidence to me that there is still plenty of buying interest out there," Radford said in a note. Gold miners recovered from sharp losses a day ago, with Newcrest Mining Ltd up 3.3 percent and Regis Resources Ltd 1.3 percent higher. Metcash Ltd, owner of IGA stores, plunged 10.2 percent after the company said total capex was estimated to peak at between A$150 million and A$180 million in 2015 and decline to A$130 million and A$150 million in 2016 and 2017. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell off from an all-time high hit in the previous session and eased 0.3 percent to 5,145.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)