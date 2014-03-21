FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rebound to end choppy week higher
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 21, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rebound to end choppy week higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced 0.8
percent on Friday amid broad gains in miners and banks, as
investors shrugged off worries over Federal Reserve policy and
focused on news of funds being secured for one of Australia's
largest mining projects Roy Hill.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 44.1 points to 5,338.1,
finishing the week 0.2 percent higher. The benchmark fell 1.1
percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.7
percent to 5,125.0 from an all-time high in the previous
session.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.