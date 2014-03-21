Australia shares rebound to end choppy week higher

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced 0.8 percent on Friday amid broad gains in miners and banks, as investors shrugged off worries over Federal Reserve policy and focused on news of funds being secured for one of Australia's largest mining projects Roy Hill. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 44.1 points to 5,338.1, finishing the week 0.2 percent higher. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.7 percent to 5,125.0 from an all-time high in the previous session. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)