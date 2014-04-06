Australia shares seen under pressure, U.S. jobs data may buffer

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to start the week with a softer tone on Monday following a slide in U.S. biotech stocks on Friday, although solid U.S. jobs data might cap losses.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,381, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark added 0.2 percent in the last session.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 5,093.4 in early trade.

* Momentum shares like Netflix and TripAdvisor sold off sharply for a second straight day on Friday, giving the Nasdaq its worst day since February and leaving investors anxious about how much further they may fall.

* Copper slipped on Friday on persistent investor concerns about slowing growth in top consumer China, although losses were limited as solid U.S. jobs data fed hopes that copper demand will pick up in the world’s largest economy.

* Australia’s Japara Healthcare plans to raise over $400 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that could test investor appetite for the healthcare sector ahead of multi-billion dollar deals.

* Japan and Australia will announce a basic trade agreement on Monday, featuring cuts to Tokyo’s tariffs on imported beef and Canberra ending its duty on cars, Japanese media said.

* Investors will also watch for monthly job data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1865.09 -1.25% -23.680 USD/JPY 103.31 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7261 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1300.7 -0.11% -1.420 US CRUDE 100.95 -0.19% -0.190 DOW JONES 16412.71 -0.96% -159.84 ASIA ADRS 142.30 -0.62% -0.89 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Momentum stocks sink; Nasdaq posts worst day since Feb * Global crude oil prices gain on U.S. jobs data, Libya doubt

* Gold rises over 1 pct on short-covering after U.S. payroll data * Copper slips but solid U.S. jobs data underpins

