FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on Wall Street; Wesfarmers, gold cap falls
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 7, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slip on Wall Street; Wesfarmers, gold cap falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Monday, after a disappointing performance on Wall Street despite solid U.S. jobs numbers on Friday, though the gold sector and Wesfarmers helped buoy the market from session lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 9.1 points to 5,413.7 at the close of trade, after hitting an intraday low of 5,391.3. The benchmark tacked on 0.2 percent on Friday, and 1 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of gains.

Shares in supermarket operator Wesfarmers Ltd climbed 1.2 percent after the company said it was selling its insurance businesses.

Elsewhere, Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet rose for a third straight month in March, a further sign that demand for labour is picking up after a long fallow period.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.9 percent or 48.1 points to finish the session at 5,075.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.