Australia shares close lower; losses stemmed by metals prices, Japan FTA
April 8, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close lower; losses stemmed by metals prices, Japan FTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday after sentiment from another weak session on Wall Street carried over to Sydney, with broader losses contained by firmer metals prices buoying mining stocks, and by the prospect of stock gains spurred by a free trade agreement with Japan.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.3 points to 5,410.6 at the close of trade, recovering from session lows of 5,392.3. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 index slipped 0.9 percent or 44.3 points to finish the session at 5,031.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

