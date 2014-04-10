FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia shares seen lower on Wall St slump
April 10, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia shares seen lower on Wall St slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects 3rd bullet point to first-half earnings)
    SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Friday, tracking sharp falls on Wall Street after
the Nasdaq suffered its biggest drop since November 2011,
raising fears of a broader pullback.
    * Local share price index futures fell 51 points to
5425, a 55.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 17 points to 5,480.8 on
Thursday to a near six-year high.
    * Gold stocks may get a boost after the precious metal
neared a three-week high after the Federal Reserve signaled
interest rates are unlikely to rise until well into 2015.
    * Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said it expects core
earnings to fall by around 15 percent in the first half of 2014
due to weak spending in Australia and rising costs in Indonesia.
 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 51.15
points to 5,064.34 in early trade.
    
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1833.08     -2.09%   -39.100
 USD/JPY                          101.46      -0.04%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6465          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1317.96     -0.03%    -0.460
 US CRUDE                         103.33      -0.07%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        16170.22    -1.62%   -266.96
 ASIA ADRS                        140.25      -2.04%     -2.92
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
      
  * Nasdaq drops 3 pct, worst day since Nov 2011            
  * Oil brent crude drifts lower as China slows, Libya woes 
  * Gold extends rally after Fed minutes as stocks tumble 
  * Copper edges up after Fed Minutes                    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

