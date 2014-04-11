Australia shares slip 1 pct as Wall St selloff, Coca-Cola Amatil darken mood

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1 percent on Friday, retreating from a near six-year high after a selloff on Wall Street hit market sentiment, while Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd sank to a 4-1/2 year low after the beverage firm issued a profit warning.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dived 52.2 points to 5,428.6 by the close, but eked out a gain of 0.1 percent for the week, its fourth consecutive week of gains. On Thursday, the benchmark had risen 0.3 percent and touched a session high of 5,503.5, its highest since June 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 24.1 points to finish the session at 5,091.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)