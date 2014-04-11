FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip 1 pct as Wall St selloff, Coca-Cola Amatil darken mood
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slip 1 pct as Wall St selloff, Coca-Cola Amatil darken mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1 percent on Friday, retreating from a near six-year high after a selloff on Wall Street hit market sentiment, while Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd sank to a 4-1/2 year low after the beverage firm issued a profit warning.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dived 52.2 points to 5,428.6 by the close, but eked out a gain of 0.1 percent for the week, its fourth consecutive week of gains. On Thursday, the benchmark had risen 0.3 percent and touched a session high of 5,503.5, its highest since June 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 24.1 points to finish the session at 5,091.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.