April 16, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close up 0.6 pct as miners rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, with big miners bouncing back on solid production data and China showing slightly better than expected GDP growth in the year to March.

Trade was thinned by the upcoming Easter and Anzac Day holiday period, but the market hovered near six-year highs marked last week, with broad gains in miners, banks, IT, healthcare and consumer staples.

The S&P/ASX 200 index by 32.1 points to close at 5,420.3, following a 0.6 percent rise on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,090.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

