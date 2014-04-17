FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up for 5th consecutive week, Woolworths hits record high
April 17, 2014

Australia shares up for 5th consecutive week, Woolworths hits record high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.6 percent on Thursday as investors took heart from a modicum of stability on Wall Street after the recent heavy tech-driven selloff, though activity was subdued ahead of the long Easter and Anzac Day holiday break.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 33.9 points to 5,454.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent and is up 0.5 percent for the week, its fifth consecutive week of gains.

Elsewhere, consumer retail staple Woolworths Ltd jumped 2.1 percent to finish at an all-time closing high of A$37.09.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 12.8 points to finish the session at 5,103.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

