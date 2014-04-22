FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise for 4th consecutive session, ANZ, WBC at record highs
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 22, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rise for 4th consecutive session, ANZ, WBC at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.5 percent on Tuesday, steered by modest gains on Wall Street and interest for banking stocks, though volumes were light in an abbreviated trading week as the Easter holiday leads to Anzac Day on Friday.

Banks underpinned the market, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group climbing 1.2 percent to end at all-time highs of A$34.28. Westpac Banking Corp added 1 percent to A$35.29, also a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 25.1 points to finish at 5,479.3, its fourth consecutive session of gains. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent last Thursday. Markets were closed on Friday and Monday for Easter.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,104.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.