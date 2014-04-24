FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close near 6-yr high, rises for 6th consecutive week
April 24, 2014

Australia shares close near 6-yr high, rises for 6th consecutive week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - The resources sector helped Australian shares gain 0.2 percent to a near six-year high on Thursday, though gains were capped as many investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a holiday on Friday and after Wall Street eased overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 13.2 points to close at 5,531.0, its highest point since June 2008. The benchmark climbed 1.4 percent for the week, its sixth straight week of gains and its longest streak since August 2013. Markets will be closed on Friday for the Anzac Day holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index also added 0.2 percent, finishing at 5,154.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
