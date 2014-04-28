Australia shares eke out 7th day of gains as banks support

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Monday, as gains in banks kept the market afloat, but trading was choppy as declines in U.S. stocks and the deepening crisis in Ukraine made investors cautious.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 5.1 points at 5,536.1, hovering near a six-year high and gaining for the seventh straight session. The benchmark added 0.2 percent last Thursday; markets were closed on Friday for Anzac Day.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.7 percent to 5,115.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)