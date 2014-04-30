Australia shares seen modestly higher on ANZ, Wall St; resources may cap

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to post modest gains on Thursday, underpinned by a stronger-than-expected earnings result from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and a rise on Wall Street, though a fall in metals prices may limit moves higher. * Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted a 15 percent rise in half-year net profit, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations on strong growth in its Asia business and a drop in bad debts. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, but was a 3.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished a tick higher on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. * The Dow closed at its first record high of 2014 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat view of the economy's prospects as it announced another cut to its massive bond-buying program. * Nickel prices rose overnight, posting their biggest monthly gain in 19 months on tight supplies. Copper slipped after disappointing data showed the U.S. economy barely grew in the first quarter as exports tumbled, while gold also fell. * Mining giant Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint against competitor Vale, Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and BSG Resources (BSGR) over valuable mining concessions in Guinea. * Mirvac Group reaffirmed its FY14 operating earnings per share guidance range of 11.8 to 12 cents per stapled security. * Computershare Ltd says it has acquired a U.S. transfer agent. * Australia-Trade prices are due later on Thursday. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,883.95 0.3 5.620 USD/JPY 102.23 0 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6459 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,290.91 -0.03 -0.380 US CRUDE 99.77 0.03 0.030 DOW JONES 16,580.84 0.27 45.47 ASIA ADRS 141.17 0.29 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow ends at record high as Fed upbeat on economy * Oil ends above $108/bbl, fundamentals eyed * Gold drops after Fed cuts stimulus again * Nickel posts biggest monthly gain in 19, copper dips For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)