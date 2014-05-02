FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge up ahead of US jobs, snaps 6 straight wks of gains
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 2, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares edge up ahead of US jobs, snaps 6 straight wks of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.2 percent on Friday in a session characterised by tentativeness before a key U.S. jobs report, though gains in the financial sector and Treasury Wine helped keep the market afloat.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.3 points to 5,458.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 1.3 percent for the week, snapping 6 consecutive weeks of gains, the longest streak since August 2013.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped 6.5 percent after reports French company Pernod Ricard was interested in buying its troubled U.S. assets.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 23.7 points to finish the session at 5,232.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.