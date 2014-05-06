FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up 0.4 pct on banks, consumer stocks; RBA holds rates
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares up 0.4 pct on banks, consumer stocks; RBA holds rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent in subdued trade on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in banks and consumer stocks, as the central bank gave some positive comments on the economy while holding rates steady.

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at record lows for an eighth meeting on Tuesday, just a week before the government is expected to unveil a frugal budget that is likely to be an added drag on the economy over the next few years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.2 points to 5,481.4, bouncing back for the third straight session. The benchmark eked out a slim 0.1 percent rise on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 5,174.9.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.