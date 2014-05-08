FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise 0.8 pct, local jobs, China trade data support
May 8, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rise 0.8 pct, local jobs, China trade data support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.8 percent on Thursday as solid local jobs data and Chinese trade numbers buoyed sentiment, with added support coming from National Australia Bank after it posted strong cash earnings.

National Australia Bank finished 0.9 percent higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 41 points to 5,476.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent to a three-week closing low on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.5 percent to 5,161.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

