FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit 3-week low on Ukraine worries; budget eyed
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 7, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit 3-week low on Ukraine worries; budget eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian stocks dropped 0.8 percent to a three-week closing low on Wednesday, with broad selling rooted in worries about Ukraine and concern that next week’s federal budget will bring severe spending cuts that trim growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 45.6 points at 5,435.8, having touched its lowest level since April 16. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index erased early losses and edged up 0.3 percent to 5,189.1.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.