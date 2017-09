(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Monday, dragged by big miners on soft iron ore prices while most investors took a cautious stance ahead of the coalition government’s first federal budget.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 12.4 points to close at 5,448.4. The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 5,162.4.