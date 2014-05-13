FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen steady as investors gauge budget impact
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cisco
May 13, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen steady as investors gauge budget impact

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
open roughly unchanged as investors digest the conservative
Australian government's tough first budget, but may get a boost
from a strong quarterly result for top bank Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
    
    * Investors will gauge the economic impact of the budget,
which includes a deficit levy, higher fuel taxes and a fee for
all doctor's visits from July 2015 to help return the budget to
surplus within a decade. 
    * Share price index futures inched up 1 point to
5,488.0, but that was a 10.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on
Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 5,204.8 in early trade.
    * Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday
reported a 16 percent rise in cash earnings to about A$2.2
billion for the March quarter, bolstered by revenue growth and
cost cuts. 
    * On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record
closing highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq resumed its
recent slide, dragged down by shares of Cisco.
    * Mining stocks may slip after gold dipped 0.1 percent, 
nickel prices came off after touching a fresh 27-month high, and
copper dipped on data from top metals consumer China data
pointing to weak economic activity. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1897.45      0.04%     0.800
USD/JPY                   102.26       0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6107          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1293.79      0.08%     1.050
US CRUDE                  101.89       0.19%     0.190
DOW JONES                 16715.44     0.12%     19.97
ASIA ADRS                144.29       0.48%      0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again; Nasdaq slips    
  * U.S. crude hits 2-week highs on perceived stock draws  
  * Platinum, palladium rise on supply fears; gold eases  
  * Nickel hits fresh 27-month peak; copper down         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.