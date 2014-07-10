FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on investor jitters, Portugal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 11(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday after Wall street ended down on concerns about
the health of one of Portugal's top listed banks, but mining
stocks may lend support after gold surged to a 3-12 month high
on safe-haven buying and oil ended its longest losing streak in
years.
    The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its May
housing finance report at 11.30 a.m. (0130GMT).
    Local share price index futures YAPcm1 slipped 16 points to
5,404, a 60.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
.AXJO close.  The benchmark rose 11.9 points at close on
Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 14.2
points to 5,113.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Portugal's bank woes giving investors
a reason to cash in recent gains. Despite falls, equities ended
well of their lows of the day. 
    * Nickel prices slid overnight as inventories rose,
reminding investors a reminder of an overhang of material
despite an Indonesian export ban. 
                                                                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1964.68     -0.41%    -8.150
 USD/JPY                          101.27      -0.05%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5377          --      #N/A
 SPOT GOLD                        1336.29      0.10%     1.390
 US CRUDE                         102.82      -0.11%    -0.110
 DOW JONES                        16915.07    -0.42%    -70.54
 ASIA ADRS                        149.75      -0.84%     -1.27
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
  * Wall St ends lower on angst over Portugal's bank woes  
  * Oil prices up, ending longest losing streak in years  
  * Gold at 3-1/2 month high on Portugal worries, India  
  * Nickel drops as stocks rise, copper rebounds;US Data 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

 (Editing by David Gregorio)

