Australia shares seen lower on investor jitters, Portugal

SYDNEY, July 11(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday after Wall street ended down on concerns about the health of one of Portugal's top listed banks, but mining stocks may lend support after gold surged to a 3-12 month high on safe-haven buying and oil ended its longest losing streak in years. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its May housing finance report at 11.30 a.m. (0130GMT). Local share price index futures YAPcm1 slipped 16 points to 5,404, a 60.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 11.9 points at close on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 14.2 points to 5,113.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Portugal's bank woes giving investors a reason to cash in recent gains. Despite falls, equities ended well of their lows of the day. * Nickel prices slid overnight as inventories rose, reminding investors a reminder of an overhang of material despite an Indonesian export ban. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1964.68 -0.41% -8.150 USD/JPY 101.27 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5377 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1336.29 0.10% 1.390 US CRUDE 102.82 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 16915.07 -0.42% -70.54 ASIA ADRS 149.75 -0.84% -1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower on angst over Portugal's bank woes * Oil prices up, ending longest losing streak in years * Gold at 3-1/2 month high on Portugal worries, India * Nickel drops as stocks rise, copper rebounds;US Data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by David Gregorio)