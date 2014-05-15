FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 2-week highs; banks, energy firms support
May 15, 2014

Australia shares close at 2-week highs; banks, energy firms support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.3 percent to two-week highs on Thursday, as big banks led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia put in a positive performance and energy stocks rose stronger on firmer oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.3 points to 5,510.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark finished flat on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent or 18.4 points to finish at 5,195.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
