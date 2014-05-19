Australia shares seen climbing on weaker Aussie dollar

MELBOURNE, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher, buoyed by a weaker Aussie dollar which should lift companies like Amcor, CSL and James Hardie that have large earnings offshore, but sliding iron ore prices are likely to weigh on the big miners. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,437.0, a 28-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.3 points to 5,166.5 in early trade. * Wall Street provided a positive lead for Australian stocks, despite some concerns about U.S. economic growth prospects. A rally in high-growth names among Internet and biotech shares sent the Nasdaq up almost 1 percent. * Copper hit an 11-week high on Monday on dwindling global stocks and nickel jumped nearly 5 percent, but investors were cautious after official data on Sunday showed growth in average new home prices in China had slowed in April. * Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd is set to debut on the market on Tuesday, after raising A$583 million in Australia's biggest initial public offering this year. The issue price was A$2.65. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2214 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,885.08 0.38 7.220 USD/JPY 101.45 -0.04 -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5445 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,292.98 0.11 1.380 US CRUDE 102.56 -0.05 -0.050 DOW JONES 16,511.86 0.12 20.55 ASIA ADRS 143.21 -0.20 -0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises; Internet, biotech names lift Nasdaq * U.S. oil prices rally on weak dollar, contract expiry * Gold ends flat as S&P 500 rises; platinum up * Copper touches 11-week high on tight supply For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on ($1 = 1.0696 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Australia/New Zealand bureaux)