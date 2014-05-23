FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge higher on week, Qantas touches 7-month high
#Financials
May 23, 2014

Australia shares edge higher on week, Qantas touches 7-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent to a one-week high on Friday, supported by gains on Wall Street and in major banks, though weakness in energy stocks capped broader moves higher.

Qantas Airways Ltd climbed 4.7 percent to 7-month highs of A$1.33. Earlier in May, the embattled carrier said it expected to shed 2,200 jobs by the end of June.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 12.9 points to close at 5,492.8, and was up 0.3 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of gains.

The benchmark gained 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage rise since Feb 12.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent to 5,151.4.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
