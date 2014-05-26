FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares crawl up, aided by miners, takeover offer
May 26, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares crawl up, aided by miners, takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.4 percent higher on Monday, bolstered by a pick-up in resource stocks on improved risk appetites and a $1 billion takeover offer for standards compliance business SAI Global Ltd.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.01 points to 5,512.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Friday and gained 0.3 percent last week, its third consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.3 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to end the session at 5,153.7.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
