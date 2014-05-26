Australia shares crawl up, aided by miners, takeover offer

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.4 percent higher on Monday, bolstered by a pick-up in resource stocks on improved risk appetites and a $1 billion takeover offer for standards compliance business SAI Global Ltd.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.01 points to 5,512.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Friday and gained 0.3 percent last week, its third consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.3 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to end the session at 5,153.7.