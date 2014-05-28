FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher on banks, gold caps broader gains
May 28, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close higher on banks, gold caps broader gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.3 percent on Wednesday, supported by another record-close for the S&P 500 and interest in banking stocks, though overall gains were capped by a slide in gold producers after bullion prices dropped overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 15.5 points to 5,527.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark finished a choppy session flat on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7 percent or 35.6 points to 5,181.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

