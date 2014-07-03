Australia shares seen higher on surge in U.S. jobs growth

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend gains on Friday after Wall Street notched up more records on stronger than expected U.S. jobs data, driving the Dow over 17,000 for the first time. The mood was buoyant in global markets with a key volatility measure, the VIX index, falling to 10.32 - its lowest since 28 February 2007, suggesting further upside for riskier assets on the day. * Local share price index futures jumped 27 points or 0.5 percent to 5,480, an 11.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 35 points or 0.66 percent on Thursday to close at 5,491.2. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.87 points to 5,162.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended with multiple records at close on Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000 for the first time on a much stronger-than-expected June jobs report. * The U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in June, racing past the 212,000 that economists had expected. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent, the lowest since September 2008, confirming expectations that the economy bounced back in the second quarter after a dismal start to the year. * Gold slipped after the robust payrolls data fueled expectations U.S. interest rates could rise earlier than expected. * Australian salary packaging company Smartgroup has its sharemarket debut after aiming to raise A$112.7 million by selling a 68 percent stake in the company * Luci Ellis, RBA's head of financial stability dept will speak at the 2014 Economic and Social Outlook Conference in Melbourne. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2234 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1985.44 0.55% 10.820 USD/JPY 102.2 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6411 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1319.41 -0.01% -0.080 US CRUDE 104.07 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 17068.26 0.54% 92.02 ASIA ADRS 153.11 0.26% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow pops above 17,000, S&P500 at record as job jump * Oil dips on easing supply concerns; China data supports * Gold slips after upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls * Copper hit 4-month high For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)