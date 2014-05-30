FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end down, but cap best May performance since 2009
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end down, but cap best May performance since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.5 percent on Friday, as an extended slide in iron ore prices hit the index-heavy resource sector, offsetting much of the positives of a rise in Wall Street stocks and Australian private sector credit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 27 points at the close of trade to 5,492.5. The benchmark added 0.3 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of gains. For May, the benchmark eked out a small 0.1 percent rise, though it still marked the best May performance since 2009.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,178.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.