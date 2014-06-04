Australia shares slip to near 2-wk lows, upbeat GDP buoys

* ASX 200 slips for second session to lowest in nearly 2 weeks

* Upbeat GDP figures boost market from session lows

* Housing sector buoys market, boosted on takeover offer for Australand (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent on Wednesday to a near 2-week low, driven by losses across the financial sector and a drop among miners as iron ore prices continued to fall - although upbeat GDP numbers helped lift the market from session lows.

Australia’s gross domestic product was 3.5 percent higher in the first quarter than the year before, a marked pick-up from the 2013 trough of 2.1 percent as booming resource exports and spending by households helped offset a big drag from inventories, lifting the benchmark from session lows of 5,455.0.

The ‘Big Four’ banks all fell, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.6 percent, while third-largest lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped 0.7 percent as it traded ex-dividend.

“My view in the market is that things have run up very high and people are taking some money off the top”, said Lucinda Chan, division director at Macquarie Bank in Sydney.

“The period of instability is still in people’s minds, there are signs of improvement here and there, but not enough in reference particularly to the labour market.”

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.5 points to 5,458.2 by 0201 GMT, to a near two-week low. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

Housing sector stocks buoyed the broader market, with Stockland Corp Ltd gaining 1.8 percent to its highest since November, at A$4.02.

Australand Property Group shares bounced 5.9 percent to A$4.56, a near six-year high, after the company said it received a A$2.6 billion takeover offer from Singapore real estate firm Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, narrowly trumping a bid by Stockland.

Devine Ltd rocketed 12.9 percent to A$0.79, its highest since mid-February, after lifting its full year guidance, saying it expects profits between A$12 million and A$14 million.

Chinese steel futures dropped for a fourth session to hit an all-time low on Tuesday, reflecting pressure on demand from a weak property sector and abundant supply as markets reopened after a holiday weekend.

Miners continued their downward spiral, with BHP Billiton Ltd losing 0.8 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd slipping 0.4 percent. World no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group dipped 0.2 percent.

Australia’s Westfield Group added 0.9 percent after asking shareholders for a second time to back a plan to split the business along geographic lines. Westfield Retail Trust climbed 1.7 percent

Rubik Financial Ltd jumped 12 percent to all-time highs of A$0.56 after acquiring Stargate Information Systems Pty Ltd and saying it has executed a binding agreement to acquire Infinitive Pty Ltd.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX-50 index slipped 2.07 points to 5,162.04. Losses were led by communication tools manufacturer Diligent Board Member Services Inc., which fell 2.4 percent to NZ$4.1 to match a seven-week low hit last week.

Further losses in the index were limited by gains in gold producer OceanaGold Corporation, which rose 5 percent to extend gains on the back of a positive outlook forecast issued last week.