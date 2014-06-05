Australia shares fall to 2-week lows, investors eye ECB

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.2 percent on Thursday, as bluechip banks dragged on the index in a session characterised by caution ahead of expected easing steps from the European Central Bank.

Shares in in Australian media monitoring company iSentia Group Ltd jumped 19 percent to A$2.43 on their market debut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 7.9 points to 5,436.9 at the close of trade, to its lowest point in two weeks. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,159.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)