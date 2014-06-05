FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall to 2-week lows, investors eye ECB
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares fall to 2-week lows, investors eye ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.2 percent on Thursday, as bluechip banks dragged on the index in a session characterised by caution ahead of expected easing steps from the European Central Bank.

Shares in in Australian media monitoring company iSentia Group Ltd jumped 19 percent to A$2.43 on their market debut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 7.9 points to 5,436.9 at the close of trade, to its lowest point in two weeks. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,159.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.