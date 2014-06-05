Australia shares slip as banks trade ex-dividend, investors await ECB

* Financials dampen index as 3 of ‘Big Four’ banks trade ex-div

* Many sectors off colour on caution ahead of ECB, U.S. non-farm payrolls

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased to two-week lows on Thursday morning, as blue-chip banks dragged on the index in a session characterised by caution ahead of expected easing steps from the European Central Bank later in the global day.

A drop in HSBC/Markit’s measure of the China service sector to 50.7 in May from April’s 51.4 also checked risk appetite, although other recent data showed Asia’s economic powerhouse may be starting to stabilise after a worrying loss of momentum. China is Australia’s biggest export market.

Among bellwether banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.6 percent, Westpac Banking Corp dipped 0.5 percent and National Australia Bank slipped 0.2 percent as they traded ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.3 points to 5,433.5 by 0237 GMT, its lowest point in two weeks. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday and has been hit in recent sessions by a slide in iron ore prices.

“Lately, the trading volume has been extremely light so they’re probably waiting for the ECB tonight,” said John Zhu, a portfolio manager at Triple 3 Partners, an independent investment manager, noting that the key U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday will also be on investors’ radar.

“I‘m guessing people are sitting on the fence waiting for that, volatility has been pretty muted for the past few weeks.”

The European Central Bank is poised to impose negative interest rates on its overnight depositors, seeking to cajole banks into lending instead.

The materials sector struggled to hold onto early highs, with blue chips BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd putting on 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp tumbled 6.1 percent after suddenly replacing its CEO with a telecommunications executive following prolonged delays in ramping up its Malaysian rare earths plant to full capacity.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX-50 index eased 1.69 points to 5,157.65, led lower by a 3.3 percent fall in communication tools manufacturer Diligent Board Member Services , which fell to a near two-month low.

Technology companies including Diligent, Xero Limited and Wynyard Group Limited have come under selling pressure in past weeks as upcoming IPOs of small tech companies have prompted some investors to rebalance their portfolios.

Building products manufacturer Fletcher Building Ltd edged up 0.1 percent to NZ$8.94, taking a breather from selling earlier in the week which has taken its shares close to a three-month low of NZ$8.88 hit last month.

The country’s largest listed company has stumbled since the government in May announced it would temporarily remove duties and tariffs on many construction materials, which is likely to increase price competition in the sector. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)