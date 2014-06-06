FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher but dip for the week, U.S. payrolls eyed
June 6, 2014

Australia shares close higher but dip for the week, U.S. payrolls eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5 percent on Friday as riskier assets globally were boosted by the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus steps to fight off the risk of deflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 27.1 points to end at 5,464, snapping consecutive three sessions of losses. But gains were capped by caution ahead of key U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

The benchmark index dipped 0.5 percent for the week. Australian markets will be closed on Monday for the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index also rose 0.5 percent, or 22.9 points, to finish at 5,182.4.

Shares in F&P Healthcare, which manufactures respiratory care products, climbed 1.7 percent to close at an 8-year high of NZ$4.68 after touching all-time highs earlier in the session. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
