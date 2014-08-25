Australia shares dip on miners, snap seven sessions of gains

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent on Monday, slipping from six-year highs after miners dragged the index lower as iron ore prices dropped, but an uptick in earnings of oil company Caltex helped temper losses among energy stocks.

Caltex soared 7.4 percent to A$27.45, its highest since June 2007.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 10.7 points to 5,634.9 at the close of trade, snapping seven consecutive sessions of gains, its longest streak since mid-July.

The ASX 200 gained 1.4 percent last week, its second straight week of rises.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent to 5,182.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)